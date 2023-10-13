Rotary Club Of Lagos Advocates Empowerment Of Girl Child

…celebrates Rotary Service Day with school pupils

The Rotary Club of Lagos has called for investment in the girl child as it is very important in building a nation.

The Club noted that the development of the girl child cannot pushed aside to the exclusion of every other thing.

President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd, made this call yesterday, Thursday, in Lagos at the Rotary Day of Service & Girl Child Empowerment Project, themed, “Invest In The Girl Child; Our Leadership And Well Being”, held at Holy Rosary & Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Surulere, Lagos.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110 in partnership with Herconomy, Nigeria’s first Fintech company for women dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs and professionals through financial services, capacity building, community, and opportunities, was hosted at the Holy Rosary and Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Surulere Lagos, in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd, articulated the club’s meticulous choice of an all-girls institution for this jubilant celebration and underscored the significance of empowering the girl child.

“As you know, October 11 is the Girl Child Day, as declared by the United Nations. The day aims to focus on the importance of girl’s education, their rights, and promoting gender equality. The Rotary Club of Lagos is also using the opportunity to educate the girl child. And one of the things Rotary is doing is to encourage investment in the girl child. That’s why we’re here.

“Also, we’re using the opportunity to carry out the Rotary Day of Service. If you look around, you’ll see Rotarians that are doing the cleaning up of the environment for the school and also encouraging the girls in environmental hygiene,” Role said.

He added that it’s an annual event that the Rotary does, stressing that Rotary upholds the enhancement of the girl child, very, very tenaciously.

On the choice of the theme, he said: “The girl child cannot just be left on its own. As they say, if you educate the girl you educate the nation. The development of the girl child is very, very important; and you cannot push aside the development of the girl to the exclusion of every other thing.

“I have girls as my children, and I know very well that as they’re growing up they’re contributing to the development of their own community as well. So this is an opportunity that Rotary takes to move into this community and do what it has to do.

The event, intricately woven with the Rotary Day of Service, transformed the school grounds into a sanctuary of environmental stewardship. Every corner was meticulously cleaned, lawns sculpted, and the surroundings embraced a purifying touch. As the President stood before the gathering, Rotary’s dedication to hygiene became a melody, harmonizing with the hearts of the girls and their teachers, serenading them with the assurance that Rotary not only cares but cherishes their well-being.

Speaking at the event, the Heat Teacher of Holy Rosary Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, Mrs. Adenike Esther Oduntan, expressed profound gratitude to the Rotary Club of Lagos. She delved into the pivotal role of the girl child in society, painting a portrait of the future where every girl is a beacon of light, illuminating the world with knowledge and grace.

Guest speakers at the event, the CEO of Superior Performance Global Network (SPGN), Mr Olusegun Odufuwa, and Ms Anu Oyeleye, representing Herconomy, urged the girls to embrace their boundless potential. They emphasised the transformative power of positive mindsets, as they advocated for the essence of a robust education, a key that unlocks the doors to an exceptional future where every dream is a star.

This celebration underscored Rotary International’s profound dedication to the girl child.

The day was not only about speeches, as some of the pupils thrilled and showcased brilliant spoken word performances that attracted standing ovations. The Chair of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotary day of Service, Rotarian Damilola Timson shared profound insights about the project and the club’s intention to give back in a manner that transcends generosity, delving into the realm of profound impact.

The Project Service Director of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Owolabi Adegoke, while speaking, echoed the essence of Rotary’s dedication to service. His words, culminated in a vote of thanks that resonated through the hearts of every participant and contributor, a chorus of gratitude that echoed.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of essential sanitary wares to the school. The celebration continued as the children danced, sang, and engaged in a spirited mini-quiz.

Also in attendance at the event include the Club Secretary, Rotarian Tosin Ajayi; Rotarian Yetunde Habeeb, Rotarian Eki Eboigbe, Rotarian Stella, Rotarian Gabriel Osuagwu, Rotarian Onabanjo, and the Club’s Director of Public Image, Rotarian Ifeoma Williams.