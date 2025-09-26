Rotary Club Of Ikeja Donates Bags, Books To Opebi School To Mark Literacy Week

The Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA has donated school bags, exercise books, and other materials to students of Opebi Junior Grammar School, Lagos, as part of activities marking the 2025 International Literacy Week.

The club also used the occasion to induct students into the Interact Club, the youth arm of Rotary International, to inspire leadership and service values among them.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA, Rotarian Abigail Akano, said the gesture was more than a donation, describing it as an investment in the future of children.

“Every child has a dream, whether to become a doctor, a lawyer, or a leader in their chosen field. Education is the tool that makes that dream possible,” she said. “Some of these students resume school without basic supplies like bags or sandals. What we are doing here goes beyond bags and books—it is about saying to these children: we believe in you and your future.”

Akano urged the students to embrace education as their surest pathway to success and warned them not to fall for distractions that may derail their goals. “We want to look back in 10 years and say, yes, we believed in them, and they made it,” she added.

Representing the school, Mr A.O. Oyejide, who stood in for the principal, expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff, parents, and students.

“My dear students, it is with heartfelt gratitude that I welcome the Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA to our school. Your generous donation is not just about the physical items—it is a true investment in the future of our children.

“By recognising education as a vital tool for growth and development, you have encouraged our students to strive for excellence. On behalf of Opebi Junior Grammar School, I say a very big thank you,” Oyejide said.

Also speaking, the Past President of the club, Rotarian Babatunde Abinibi, explained the significance of inducting the students into the Interact Club. He said the process was about helping young people embrace leadership, service, and discipline from an early age.

“As interactors, you are junior Rotarians. You must be models of truth, fairness, goodwill, and service. The four-way test of Rotary should guide you: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

“Will it be beneficial to all concerned? These values should reflect in your academics, your homes, and your daily lives,” Abinibi said.

The event was attended by teachers and parents who applauded the Rotary Club’s intervention. The highlight was the pinning ceremony for the new Interact members, who pledged to uphold the values of honesty, leadership, and service to humanity.