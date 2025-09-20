Rotary Club Of Gbagada Confers Award On Sickle Cell Foundation For Humanitarian Impact

The Rotary Club of Gbagada has conferred a prestigious Award of Recognition on the Okeoghene Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation (OESCAF) in appreciation of their exceptional humanitarian services and advocacy efforts across Nigeria.

The award was presented to Mr. & Mrs Sylvester and Erezi Eterigho, founders of the Foundation, whose tireless commitment has significantly advanced public awareness on sickle cell disorder while providing medical support and relief to affected individuals and families.

Through a series of free medical outreaches across Lagos State and beyond, OESCAF has brought life-changing education, healthcare, and hope to countless communities.

The Foundation’s work reflects resilience, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to social impact.

Speaking at the event, the Rotary Club of Gbagada described the recognition as a well-deserved honour that underscores the vital role of non-profit organisations in complementing efforts to improve public health and community well-being.

This award marks another milestone in the Foundation’s journey of transforming personal experiences into a mission of purpose, service, and empowerment.