Rotary Club Of Ewutuntun Hosts District Gov

The Rotary Club of Ewutuntun is set to host the District Governor of Rotary International District 9111, Prince Henry Akinyele.

The President, Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rotarian (Hon.) Olukayode Stephen Ogundipe, who made this known, said that the District Governor, Rotary International District 9111, Rtn Prince Akinyele and his entourage will pay his official visit to the Club this Saturday at Ibis Royale Hotel, Airport Road, Lagos at 10 am.

Ogundipe also said, “the entourage will be received at Ewutuntun Arcade at Beesam Junction, Airport Road, and to pay a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Oloyede Al-Maroof”.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Rtn Bukola Alamu, stated that the District 9111 Governor, Prince Akinyele, shall present scholarships and awards to selected secondary students at the Summer School Centre lessons at Oshodi Senior School, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos, and plant trees for a green environment.

The five-week intensive class initiative was organised and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ewutuntun in conjunction with Hon Ogundipe, Constituency project; Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, SUBEB, and Ministry of Education to prepare teenagers and young youths for O-level leaving secondary education examination and prevention of school dropout.

Rotarian Alamu added: “A board meeting and civic reception followed at the Ibis Royale Hotel, Airport Road, to review intervention projects carried out by the Club in Mafoluku, Ewutuntun, and Oshodi communities”.

She further said that “Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, in partnership with Rotaract Club of Ewutuntun, early this year organised the maiden youth symposium at the Marriage Registry Hall, Oshodi- Isolo Local Government Area, which inspired and educated over 500 attendees on strategies for navigating life’s challenges.”

In the same vein, Rotary Club of Ewutuntun in partnership with Rotary Maternal Child Health, Rotary E- Club of Maryland and the Lagos State Ministry of Health on July 31, trained Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) under its Maternal & Child Health Project to address maternal and child health challenges in Oshodi-Isolo communities, held at All Saints Anglican Church Hall, Oshodi, Lagos.

The initiative was part of Rotary International’s global commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes, particularly in communities where access to formal healthcare is limited or unavailable.

The training brought together over 200 traditional birth attendants from within and around the Oshodi-Isolo area.