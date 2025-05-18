Rotary Club Of Ewutuntun Donates Wheelchairs To Physically Challenged

Share

The Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, District 9111, has announced plans to donate wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals to promote mobility, independence, and inclusion.

President of the Club, Rotarian Bukola Alamu, disclosed this initiative under the Wheel of Life Project, stating that the goal is to enhance the quality of life for beneficiaries and foster a more inclusive society.

“The Wheel of Life Project Initiative is aimed at donating wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals in need, to improve their mobility and overall well-being,” Alamu said.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the community and promoting sustainable development.”

Echoing her sentiments, the Chairman of the Wheel of Life Project, Rotarian Oluwafemi Eldorado Falade, emphasized the transformative impact of the donations.

“The wheelchairs will help recipients regain their mobility and independence, enabling access to essential services and opportunities while encouraging full participation in their communities,” he said.

Falade expressed gratitude to the project’s sponsors, donors, and volunteers, noting that their support has made it possible to touch lives meaningfully.

“Together, we can make a lasting difference,” he added.

