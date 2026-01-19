Rotary Club Of Bodija Estate President-Elect Gives Daughter Out In Marriage

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, came alive in full celebration on December 19, 2025, as the President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, Rotarian Anya Chukwu, and his wife, Prof. Angela gave out their daughter, Jireth, in marriage to her heartthrob, Ifeanyi, in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony that drew dignitaries from far and near.

The colourful event, was a gathering of high-profile guests, including the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), traditional rulers, university dons, and guests from the diaspora, all of whom turned up to honour the Chukwu family and celebrate the new couple.

The traditional wedding was also attended by members of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, who came out in solidarity with their PresidentElect.

The delegation was led by the club’s Immediate Past President, Rotarian John Kingsley Achife, alongside other distinguished Rotarians who shared in the joy of the occasion.

Many guests described the ceremony as elegant, well-organised, and befitting of a family known for service, leadership, and strong community ties. The celebration continued on December 21, when Jireth and Ifeanyi sealed their union with a white wedding ceremony.

As expected, the event was equally grand, attracting dignitaries from different walks of life who gathered to witness the couple’s vows and bless their new home.