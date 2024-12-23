Rotary Club Of Akowonjo To Boost Environment With Trees Planting

Share

…implement other programmes in 2025

As the Rotary Club of Akowonjo looks forward to 2025, it has announced that one of its standout initiatives will be an ambitious environmental conservation project: the planting of at least 300 trees within the local community.

Rotarian Ben Dare, the club’s president, disclosed this during their Christmas Carol celebration on Monday, December 16, at the Airport Hotel in Ikeja. The event, filled with festive cheer, also served as an opportunity for the club to reflect on its achievements, identify areas for growth, and highlight its commitment to making a lasting impact on the local community.

“Our environment is a key focus for us, and this tree-planting project is just one of the ways we are contributing to a better and more sustainable future,” the President noted. “We believe that by taking care of our environment, we are making a long-term investment in the well-being of our community.”

In addition to the tree-planting initiative, the club is set to launch several other exciting programmes. Dare said the club will introduce a mentorship programme aimed at supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds.

He added that this initiative will connect Rotary members with these students to provide guidance, support, and encouragement throughout their educational journey.

The Rotary Club of Akowonjo also announced plans for a new fundraising campaign, Rotary Cares. This initiative aims to raise funds to support the club’s ongoing community projects and ensure the sustainability of its impactful work.

“We are constantly looking for ways to grow our impact, and a sustainable source of funding is essential for that,” the President explained. “The Rotary Cares campaign will help us generate the necessary resources to continue our vital projects and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Looking back at the outgoing year, the President said, “We are immensely proud of what we’ve been able to achieve this year.

“From improving access to healthcare to creating educational opportunities for the underprivileged, and even advancing environmental sustainability, our projects have had a meaningful impact.”

