Rotary Club Of Akowonjo Renovates School, Donates Furniture

Share

The Rotary Club of Akowonjo has brought smiles to the faces of students and staff of Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Alimosho with the complete renovation of a block of six classrooms and the donation of furniture to the school.

The project, which was commissioned recently, was executed in partnership with Rotary District 9111 and was officially unveiled by Rotarian Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi, the District Governor.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Dr. Kukoyi said the renovation and furniture donation project is part of what Rotary stands for which is helping communities. He explained that one of Rotary’s main goals is to support education, and this project was done to make the school a better place for learning.

Dr. Kukoyi praised the Rotary Club of Akowonjo for taking action where it was needed and making a real difference for the students.

He added that fixing up the classrooms and giving the students proper furniture will help them learn better and feel more comfortable in school.

“What we are doing here is one of the pillars of Rotary. All over the world, Rotary is known for stepping in to improve education, health, and other key areas of human development. I am particularly happy with this project because it has been well executed and the funds were properly managed.” he said.

Dr. Kukoyi also acknowledged the need for regular maintenance, expressing satisfaction with the school’s assurance to properly care for the facilities. He noted that such efforts could encourage more support in the future.

President of the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Rotarian Ben Dare, said the project was inspired by Rotary’s focus on education and literacy.

“Rotary is all about helping to improve our society, community, and people’s lives. Once you join Rotary, you’re committing to making the environment and community better. One of our main focus areas is education and that’s why we took on this project.

“When we visited the school, the classrooms were in very bad shape — it wasn’t a good place for learning. We knew right away that this was where we needed to help the most,” he said.

Dare revealed that the club submitted the renovation as a district grant project, which was approved, allowing them to partner with District 9111 to bring the initiative to life. The school’s principal, Mrs. Obey Ojutalayo, expressed deep gratitude to the Rotary Club. She described the intervention as a game-changer for both teaching and learning at the school.

Rotarian Patrick Ikeluwa, Chair of the District Grant Project Committee, praised the quality of the work done. He expressed satisfaction on behalf of his team, saying, “We are proud of what the Akowonjo club has done. If this standard is maintained, more support will surely come.”

Share