Rotary Club Of Akowonjo Offers Free Breast Cancer Screening, Prostate Checks

As part of its commitment to saving lives and promoting public health, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo has conducted free breast cancer screening for women of all ages and free prostate health checks for men aged 45 and above.

The exercise ended at Krown Hospital in Alimosho, Lagos, on Saturday under the Club’s Disease Prevention and Treatment project for the Rotary year.

The initiative, which attracted residents from different communities within Alimosho, is aimed at improving early detection and reducing deaths linked to cancer.

Before the screening, the Club had also organised a virtual symposium titled “Early Detection and Modalities to Tackle the Life-threatening Disease Called Cancer,” where medical experts sensitised participants on symptoms, risk factors, and available treatment options.

Speaking on the importance of the project, President of the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Rotarian David Amowie, said the intervention became necessary because cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, largely due to late diagnosis.

“Many people in our communities do not go for routine medical checks because of the cost and lack of awareness,” he said. “We felt it was important to bring these services closer to the people so they can know their health status early.

Early detection saves lives, and that is the message we want everyone to take seriously.” Amowie explained that the project aligns with Rotary International’s focus on Disease Prevention and Treatment, adding that the Club is determined to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer within Lagos and beyond.

“Our objective is simple: to reduce the number of avoidable deaths caused by late detection of cancer,” he noted. “When people check themselves early, they have better chances of getting treatment and living a full life. “