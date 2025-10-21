Rotary Club Of Akowonjo Empowers Schoolgirls With Digital Skills

As part of activities marking the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo has launched an initiative to empower young girls through digital literacy training at Millennium Secondary School and Community Junior Grammar School, Egbeda, Lagos.

The programme aims to bridge the gender gap in technology by equipping the students with essential computer and internet skills, encouraging them to embrace opportunities in science, innovation, and digital development.

According to the President of the club, Rotarian David Amowie, the event was inspired by a desire to help girls gain digital skills that are essential in today’s world.

He said: “We chose to celebrate this day in schools within our community to directly impact the lives of students, especially girls. “It’s part of our commitment to building a future where every girl has the opportunity to succeed, especially in the digital space.” This year’s global theme, “Empower Her: Digital Skills for Today and Tomorrow,” strongly aligns with Rotary’s values of service, integrity, and inclusion.”