Rotary Club Not Cult, But Community Builder –Olalekan

In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, Rotarian Zurdich Olalekan, the fifth President of the Rotary Club of Ijoko, speaks about his personal journey into the service organisation, the club’s goals under his leadership, and why Rotary is misunderstood by some. Olalekan, a chartered accountant, also shares his vision for empowering youth, expanding the club’s membership, and leaving a lasting legacy of service.

How do you feel about becoming the fifth president of the Rotary Club of Ijoko?

Honestly, I feel very honoured and grateful. Being chosen as the fifth president of our club is both a blessing and a big responsibility. The Rotary Club of Ijoko is still young, so every leader plays a very important role in shaping its future. For me, this is a chance to contribute more meaningfully, help the club grow stronger, and make a lasting difference in our community. It also gives me a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much more we can do if we stay committed to Rotary’s motto: “Service Above Self.”

Tell us how you joined Rotary. What inspired you?

My journey into Rotary started from home. My father, PAG Alaba Olalekan, was the president of the Rotary Club of Ota in 2014. I watched him serve with so much dedication, and that had a strong impact on me. Rotary meetings were sometimes held in our home, so I got to see the members, the discussions, and the passion behind their projects. It wasn’t just talk—they were doing real things that improved people’s lives. That inspired me. I knew I wanted to be part of something like that. Rotary felt like a family of people coming together to solve real problems. That’s what drew me in.

Some people still think Rotary is a secret cult. What do you say to that?

That’s a big misunderstanding, and it comes from not knowing the truth about Rotary. We are not a cult. Rotary is one of the biggest service organisations in the world. We don’t hide anything—our meetings are open, our projects are public, and we work closely with communities, government agencies, and NGOs. Our focus is on helping people: promoting peace, fighting disease, supporting education, improving health, and growing local economies. Rotary is the only humanitarian service organisation with a permanent seat at the United Nations. If it were a secret cult, that wouldn’t be the case. Also, during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure, Rotary played a key role in the eradication of polio in Nigeria. If it were a secret society, the President would not have openly supported the cause, nor would there have been such widespread publicity around the ‘End Polio’ campaign.

Everything we do is guided by honesty, ethics, and accountability. So, to anyone who doubts, I say: come and see for yourself. Attend a meeting. Join a project. You’ll understand what Rotary really stands for.

What is your main vision for the club during your time as president?

Our vision this year is focused on three main goals: growth, impact, and engagement. First, we want to grow the club by bringing in more members who are passionate about service. Second, we want our projects to make a real difference—something that lasts, not just a one-time effort. Third, we want to connect more with the community, so people understand who we are and how we serve.

We are also aligning our work with the seven focus areas of Rotary International, which include peace-building, disease prevention, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education, economic development, and protecting the environment. These are not just global goals—they are also the needs of our local community in Ijoko.

What new projects are you planning, and how will you continue past efforts?

Our past leaders did a great job, especially in areas like health outreach, education, and the environment. We plan to continue those projects, but also bring in some new ones. For example, we’re launching a youth mentorship and skills programme to train young people in leadership and vocational skills. We’re supporting schools by providing learning materials. We also want to do more around maternal and child health—helping mothers and babies stay healthy through awareness campaigns and medical outreach.

We’re also building stronger partnerships with local governments and NGOs to make sure these projects are sustained even after our tenure ends. It’s not just about doing something—it’s about doing it well and making it last.

How will you involve more community members in Rotary’s activities?

Community involvement is key. People need to see and feel what Rotary is doing. We’ll do this by organising more public events—like town hall meetings, health outreach, and empowerment seminars. These are chances for people to speak up and share their needs, and for us to listen and respond.

We’ll also work with community leaders, schools, and local groups so our work truly reflects what the people need. We want our programmes to be inclusive. If community members are involved in planning and carrying out the projects, they’ll feel a sense of ownership, and that leads to better results and wider participation.

Membership growth and retention are often tough for young clubs. What’s your strategy?

You’re right—growing and keeping members is one of our biggest challenges. We have two strategies. First, to attract new members, we’ll tell our story better. Through social media, personal referrals, and outreach, we want people to see Rotary as a place where they can make a difference and connect with others who care.

Second, to keep our members, we’ll focus on making everyone feel valued. That means giving members leadership opportunities, recognising their efforts, and involving them in projects that match their interests. We’ll also hold regular meetings, fellowships, and mentoring programmes. When members feel seen and supported, they stay.

How important is youth in your plans, and what are you doing to engage them?

Youth are very important to us. They are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are already making an impact today. That’s why we’re working closely with Rotaract and Interact Clubs, which are Rotary’s youth arms. We’re planning vocational training based on what the job market needs. We’ll also organise digital skills workshops and leadership boot camps to help young people build confidence and practical experience.

We want to give them skills, but also a sense of purpose and belonging. When young people see that their ideas and energy matter, they stay involved and committed.

What are the biggest opportunities for Rotary to make an impact in Ijoko?

Ijoko is a community with great potential, but it also has clear challenges. Access to healthcare, quality education, clean water, and job opportunities are areas that need attention. These are also areas where Rotary can help.

We can provide medical outreach and health education. We can support schools with books and materials. We can bring clean water to places that need it and create programmes to teach useful skills, especially for young people. If we work consistently and in partnership with others, we can make a big, lasting d ifference in Ijoko.

Who has influenced or mentored you the most in Rotary?

I’ve had many mentors, but two stand out. First is my father, PAG Alaba Olalekan. From him, I learned humility, honesty, and the importance of staying committed to service. Second is PAG Muftau Adelotan, whose leadership style and dedication to community development have inspired me deeply. These two men have helped shape my understanding of what it means to lead—not with ego, but with purpose and care.