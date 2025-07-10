Rotary Club Ikoyi Swears In Omatseye As 41st President

The Rotary Club of Ikoyi, District 9112, has officially sworn in Clare Omatseye as its 41st President, in a ceremony that also witnessed the induction of the club’s 2025–2026 Board Members.

The installation event, which drew distinguished guests and Rotarians, celebrated Omatseye’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian service. In his remarks, Spencer Onosode described the new president as a seasoned professional whose passion for human capital development aligns with the goals of Rotary International.

“Omatseye is a committed Rotarian with over 22 years of service. She is a dedicated Paul Harris Fellow and has served in various roles including International Service Director, Committee Chair, Rotary Foundation Chair, Vice President, and now President,” Onosode noted. He added that her leadership presents an excellent opportunity for partners and donors to support the club’s humanitarian projects in the 2025/2026 Rotary Year.

Outgoing President Emmanuel Efuntayo reviewed the legacy programs completed during his tenure, including the donation of solar-powered devices worth ₦9.2 million to the Motherless Babies Home in Lekki. He revealed that the Lagos State Government acknowledged the project with a commendation letter, describing it as a notable example of community impact.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu stressed the importance of collaboration in building resilient and inclusive communities. In his lecture titled “Building Sustainable Communities Through Collaborative Action,” Ajogwu said sustainability must cater to present needs while safeguarding future generations.

“A sustainable community thrives across generations. It ensures that diverse voices have decision-making power and promotes shared prosperity. It integrates environmental stewardship, economic inclusion, and social equity into a long-term development plan,” he said.

The event concluded with renewed calls for collective action and strengthened partnerships to support the Rotary Club of Ikoyi’s mission of service above self.