Rotary Club Holds Graduation Ceremony For Youths On Vocational Skills

Rotary Club of Ewu Tuntun District 9110 will on Tuesday, September 19, hold a graduation ceremony for trainees of vocational skills at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Centre, Oshodi–Isolo Local Government Council, Lagos.

Hope President Rotary Club of Ewu Tuntun, Reuben Oni said, “The vocational skills training held for five weeks was conducted for unemployed youths by the club in partnership with Oshodi-Isolo Local Government led Chairman, Mr Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, UNDP Skills Acquisition Centre and support of Hon Stephen Ogundipe, member Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi Constituency.

The participants were trained in makeover, fashion and tailoring, catering, event planning, venue decoration, tie and dye of batik and Adire, Gele tying, hat making, computer graphic designs and cake making.

Speaking in an interview, Reuben said during an inspection visit to the trainees, Almaroof, who was represented by the Secretary to the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Mr Olayinka Smart enjoined the trainees to make better use of the skills to become notable entrepreneurs to better the society.

Hon. Ogundipe who also spoke at the event, charged the trainees to continue to advance their knowledge base and practice as start-ups and earn a living as entrepreneurs.

Chairperson Rotary Club of Ewu Tuntun Vocational Skills Acquisition and Training, Rotarian Kudirat OlaOpoola, Immediate Past President and Vice Chair, Rotarian Afeez Adesanya stated further that “Graduates apart from receiving certificates are to be financially powered with various tools of trade and equipment: hairdressing machines for hairdressers, sewing machines for fashion designers, and laptops for graphic designers, among others.

Rotary Club of Ewu Tuntun on September 5th, 2022 graduated over 1,117 trainees during last year’s ceremony and is presently monitoring their incubated enterprises through the UNDP Vocational Skills Acquisitions Centre, Oshodi, Lagos.