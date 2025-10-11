Rotary Club Donates Wheel Chairs To Nursing Home In Ibadan

The Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate has donated two wheel chairs to the Jericho Nursing Home in Ibadan as part of his philanthropic outreach to some places in the Oyo State capital.

Speaking during the presentation, the immediate Past President of the Club, Rotarian John Kingsley Achife who spoke on behalf of the Club ‘s President Rotarian Victor Giwa PHF said, “The Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate bought the wheel chairs and after several considerations decided that the Maternal and Child’s Care project of the Club which is the purchase of wheel chairs should be given to the hospital to honour one of our late members, Rotarian Sir Prof Kunle Olowu who was born in this hospital on September 3rd 1946.

“The wheel chairs are meant for maternal and care care and we urge the hospital to make good use of the donation to serve humanity. This is what Rotary is all about.

It is service to humanity.” The Chief Medical Di- rector of the hospital Dr. Funsho Adegoke expressed appreciation to the Club for the donation.

He said, “This donation of wheel chairs to the hospital is timely. It is as if the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate knew we are in dire need of the wheel chairs and they brought them at the right time.

“We were planning to purchase the wheel chairs and this donation has taken the burden off our shoulders. The hospital is grateful for the donation and we pray that God will replenish their pockets.

“We urge members of the public to emulate the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate as the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of providing amenities to the people.”