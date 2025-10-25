Education and literacy have received a boost with the donation of exercise books and pens to the students and staff of Ojoo High school in Ibadan Oyo state. The Project Manager of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate , Rotarian Anya Chukwu said the Ojoo High school was chosen due to the high number of students and dedication of the teachers. Rotarian Kingsley Achife PHF the Immediate Past President of the Club who spoke on behalf of the President of the Club, Rotarian Victor Giwa said ” The donation is the Club’ Education and Literacy Project.

This is one of Rotary International areas of focus . Other areas of focus include maternal and child health , Youth empowerment among others. The Club has donated books to schools , given incentives to boost maternal and child health, supported business growth, provision of water , mosquito nets to members of the public. This donation is our little way to contribute to education and Literacy in the country . We urged the students to use the books for thier studies”. Mrs Adefowotu the Vice President of the School expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate for the donation and urged members of the public to emulate the Club.