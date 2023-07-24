Rotary Club Declares War On Mental Illness

The Rotary Club of Abeokuta, Ogun State has declared war on mental health disorders with a pledge to facilitate treatment and care for victims.

The club lamented that the increasing cases of mental illness among Nigerians without adequate health care at the investiture of Motunrayo Adeleye as the 45th President of the club.

Adeleye said the various challenges being faced by Nigerians had further worsened the mental health condition of the people.

She lamented that millions of Nigerians suffer from various degrees of mental illness or disorder without psychiatric health care.

Adeleye said mental illness had become a priority for the club, “as we acknowledge the toll the world’s challenges have taken on the mental health of many individuals”.

Her words: “ln the face of disruptions both near and far, we recognize the urgent need for healing, hope, peace, and progress.

“Startling statistics from the World Health Organisation revealed that over 20,000,000 Nigerians suffer from various degrees of mental illness or disorder without psychiatric health care but as a beacon of hope, we refuse to be daunted.

“Our call to action is clear – we will facilitate interventions that retain or restore mental wellness and prevent further suffering.

“By collaborating with relevant stakeholders, we will leave our golden footprints on the sands of time, making a lasting impact in this crucial area.

“We carry this hope in our hearts as we continue our meritorious journey, inspired by the belief that struggle is necessary for progress.

“Throughout history, we have witnessed how a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. As diverse as the needs around us are, we, as Rotary members, understand our shared responsibility to take action on the world’s most persistent issues”.

In her remarks, Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele congratulated Adeleye and asked her to uphold the ideals of the Rotary Club.

Salako-Oyedele also urged the new President to be a unifying force and strive to make a profound difference as the head of the club in Abeokuta.