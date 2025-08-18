Rotary Club Boosts Maternal Care At Abule Titun PHC

In celebration of Rotary International’s Maternal and Child Health Month and the International Breastfeeding Week, the Rotary Club of Alakuko, under Rotary District 9111 Nigeria, has donated durable wooden benches and essential hygiene items to the Abule Titun Primary Health Centre in Alakuko, Lagos State.

The donation, which includes iron-reinforced benches, sanitary pads, washing detergents, and packs of FanYogo drinking yoghurt, is aimed at improving the comfort and well-being of nursing mothers who rely on the facility for postnatal care and child health services.

Speaking at the event, Club President Oludare Oyegbola emphasized the importance of creating safe and supportive environments for mothers. He said: “We observed that the plastic chairs at the center were no longer durable. “These new benches will provide comfort and dignity for mothers as they breastfeed and care for their children.”