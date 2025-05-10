Rotary Club Bodija Estate Donates Water Tank To Chicken Market Molete

Share

Rotary Club of Bodija Estate Ibadan Oyo State has commissioned a water tank for the use of traders at the Chicken Market at Molete Ibadan Oyo State.

The Club donated the water tank and rehabilitated the water facility. The President of the club, Rotarian Kingsley Achife, accompanied by the Assistant District Governor of District 9126, AG Bisi Yomi-Layinka, urged the traders to make good use of the water.

Yomi-Layinka commended the Rotary Club Bodija Estate and expressed gratitude to the traders for their support. She urged them to maintain the water tank.

Present at the commissioning were the Chairman of the market association, Alaga Sabiu Lawal, and the secretary, Mrs Serifat Olapade Sere, among other executives.

The traders expressed their appreciation to the Club for the provision of the water tank and rehabilitated facility adding that they will make good use of the facility.

Sabiu commended the club, saying “we are pleased to receive your donation and we will ensure that it serves the purpose it was given for. God will continue to bless the hands that gave the money and the Rotary Club Bodija that deemed it fit to carry out this humanitarian work for us.

“We don’t know them from anywhere and they chose our market, they gave us this tank to boost our business”.

Rotary Club Bodija Estate has earlier donated diapers to nursing mothers, books to school children and treated mosquito nets, as well as offered free Information Technology Training to youth in Ibadan, among other humanitarian services.

