Rotary Club Beautifies Makinde Station, Donates Raincoats

As part of its commitment to environmental beautification and community service, the Rotary Club of Ewutuntun has planted trees and donated raincoats and boots to traffic officers at the Makinde Police Division in Lagos.

During a brief but impactful ceremony, the President of the Club, Bukonla Alamu, stated that the initiative was aimed at supporting the police officers and improving the environment.

She said, “The planting of these trees will help boost officers’ morale, improve the physical and mental well-being of the community, and enhance government property. It also contributes to cooling the Makinde Station and surrounding areas like Ewutuntun and Mafoluku in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, supporting 15 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Echoing her remarks, Chairman of the Planting Project Committee, Rufai Manruffy Usman, explained that the donation of raincoats was a practical gesture to support traffic officers, especially during sudden rainfall.

“We are donating raincoats to protect traffic officers from harsh weather conditions while they perform their duties at Mafoluku Junction. These items also provide warmth during fluctuating temperatures,” he added.

In his response, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Makinde Police Station, Etuks Makinde, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club for their generosity.

He noted that the donations would significantly ease the challenges faced by traffic officers during the rainy season, boost their morale, and enhance the beauty of the police premises.

Makinde also called on other clubs and organizations to emulate the Rotary Club of Ewutuntun by partnering with the police to build a safer and more livable society.

