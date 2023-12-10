Rotary Club Advocates Promotion Of Giving Culture

…hosts President’s Dinner, marking decades of global impact

The District Governor, Rotary International: District 9110, Rotarian Ifeyinwa Rita Ejezie, has called for the promotion of giving culture as a way of not just helping the less-privileged in the society but also building communities.

She also underscored the transformative power of collective action in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

Rotarian Ejezie made this call on Saturday at this year’s edition of the prestigious annual Rotary Club of Lagos President’s Dinner held at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos. Organised to further its continued commitment to global humanitarian efforts, the event, graced by Sir Victor Okoronkwo, representing the Executive Governor of Abia State and GMD of Aiteo Limited, was a convergence of influential leaders and philanthropists dedicated to advancing Rotary International’s mission.

The evening’s proceedings highlighted the Rotary Club of Lagos’ adherence to the seven areas of Rotary service, underscoring its role as a pivotal contributor to global initiatives since its inception in 1962. The District Governor, Rotarian Ifeyinwa Rita Ejezie, along with other prominent figures, were in attendance, celebrating the club’s endeavors in eradicating polio, promoting peace, and supporting education and sanitation.

“We need to promote a culture of giving. How do you live if you don’t help the people around you? How do you live if your neighbour is not feeling well? How do you live if your communities are not doing well? So, Rotary’s goal is to do good in the world and help whatever communities we find ourselves. That is the essence of living, putting smiles on the faces of the less-privileged in the society,” she said.

The District Governor noted that the essence of the ‘President’s Dinner’ is to raise money for the Foundation. According to her, “Rotary Foundation is the engine of Rotary, the heartbeat of Rotary. Without donations to the Rotary Foundation, Rotary International will not be able to achieve what we have achieved the world over as of today. Due to donations like this to the Foundation, we are able to fight polio around the world; due to donations like this we are able to take projects, significant projects on our seven areas of focus within our communities and the environments.”

The event served as a platform to review the club’s substantial projects, reiterating the importance of collaborative partnerships and sponsor support in driving sustainable community development.

Speaking with journalists at the colourful event, the President of The Rotary Club of Lagos, General Abiodun Role (Rtd.), noted that the Rotary Club of Lagos, as a premier Rotary chapter in Nigeria, continues to set exemplary standards in service and leadership, aligned with Rotary International’s vision of uniting people for the greater good. He added that the President’s Dinner “is an annual event that we organise, one that we also use as an avenue to raise funds.”

He emphasized that the basics in Rotary “is giving our talents, our time and treasures. Giving is fundamental to Rotary, and it is the spirit of giving that enables Rotary to carry out a lot of projects within the communities. So, as Rotary gets, Rotary also gives back to the community.”

Significantly, the colourful event not only celebrated the club’s historic journey but also laid the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at enhancing community well-being and fostering international understanding. The Rotary Club of Lagos remains a beacon of global service, exemplifying the transformative power of collective action in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.