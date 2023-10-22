Rotary Calls For Sustained Awareness Campaign, Vigilance To Prevent Polio Resurgence In Nigeria

The District Governor, Rotary International: District 9110, Ifeyinwa Rita Ejezie, has called for calls for sustained awareness campaign, sensitisation and vigilance to prevent polio resurgence in Nigeria.

She noted that for the last three years, there has not been a single report of polio in Nigeria, adding that as of now there are reports of polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, “and last year it broke out again in New York after over 25 years of no polio. When that happened we knew we couldn’t relent in our effort in Nigeria.”

Ejezie made this call on Saturday during a Polio Awareness Walk in Lagos, organised by The Rotary Club of Lagos District 9110 in partnership with all Rotary Clubs within the Lagos Island Metropolis, to create awareness and emphasise the importance of vigilance and continued efforts in the fight against the Polio virus, despite significant global progress.

The walk, which kicked off at the Onikan Stadium through Awolowo Road to Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi, and back to Onikan Stadium, making it a total of six kilometres, was led by Ejezie, who is known for her unwavering commitment to Rotary’s causes and was joined by the President of The Rotary Club of Lagos, General Abiodun Role (Rtd.), Polio Chairperson of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Dr Monisola Adanijo and several members of Rotary International District 9110, covering the whole of Lagos and Ogun States.

“What you are seeing today are Rotarians from the island, next week we will have this walk on the mainland and after that, we will go to Abeokuta in Ogun State to walk on the 29 of October. We have to do this to create further awareness to let people know that the fight to end polio is still on,” she said.

Ejezie highlighted Rotary’s pivotal role in the global combat against Polio since 1985. She noted the remarkable achievements of Rotary in this battle, with the world now teetering on the edge of eradicating the Polio virus. According to her, only two nations, Pakistan and Afghanistan, currently report active cases.

However, Ejezie also pointed out the recent Polio outbreak in New York as a stark reminder that complacency is not an option.

On this significant occasion, DG Ejezie commended the continued support of governments and lauded the philanthropic gestures of foundations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, adding that their staggering donation of over $350 million has been pivotal in the fight against Polio. She also acknowledged corporate leaders in Nigeria, including Toyota, for their resolute commitment to this cause.

Speaking with New Telegraph, President of The Rotary Club of Lagos, General Abiodun Role (Rtd.), said: “Our united front today is symbolic of our relentless pursuit for a Polio-free world. Rotary’s global efforts have changed the narrative, but our mission will only be accomplished when every child, everywhere, is free from the threat of this disease.”

Also, speaking with New Telegraph, Dr Adanijo detailed the extensive initiatives of the Rotary Club of Lagos against Polio, emphasising the critical nature of awareness campaigns complemented by concrete actions such as immunization drives.

“As the world stands on the cusp of a significant health milestone, the Rotary Club of Lagos District 9110 reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a Polio-free world, one step at a time.

“The Rotary Club of Lagos District 9110 is a dedicated community of professionals committed to service above self. As part of the global network of Rotarians, they strive for positive change in their communities and worldwide.”