Rotarian Ijeoma Okoro Wins 2026 Martin Luther King Legacy Award

Rotarian Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, a Trustee of The Rotary Foundation, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Martin Luther King Legacy Award for Global Leadership and Humanitarian Impact, in recognition of her outstanding service, leadership, and contribution to global development.

The award was announced by the organisers of the International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr., ahead of its 34th annual celebration, which was held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Washington, DC, United States (US).

According to the organisers, the annual event honours individuals whose work reflects the values and vision of Dr King through leadership, justice, service, and bridge-building across cultures and nations.

Ijeoma Okoro was selected among a distinguished group of global leaders spanning government, diplomacy, advocacy, philanthropy, and education.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the MLK Jr International Salute, Madeline Y Lawson, said the 2026 honourees exemplify the kind of impact Dr King challenged society to pursue through service and moral leadership.

The award ceremony was held at The Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, DC, as part of activities commemorating Dr King’s birthday.

Other recipients of the 2026 Martin Luther King Legacy Awards include United States Congressman Jamie Raskin, who received the King Legacy Award for Government and Public Service, Austrian Ambassador to the United States, Dr Petra Schneebauer, who won the award for Global Diplomacy, and Ms Ricki Fairley, Chief Executive Officer of The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, who received the Dr Dorothy I Height Leadership Award.

Also honoured were Mrs Nell Chennault Calloway for Advocacy and Community Service, Bishop Brett Fuller for Global Unity, Philip Qiu for Global Philanthropy and Service, and Dr Jason Wingard for Academic and Executive Leadership.

Ijeoma Okoro joins a long list of previous award recipients that includes former United States Secretary of State General Colin Powell, former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, civil rights leader and US Congressman John Lewis, and former US Senator Bob Dole.

The leadership of Rotary International Zone 22, which covers all Rotary districts across Africa, congratulated Okoro on the recognition, describing the award as a testament to her enduring commitment to humanitarian service and global leadership.

Ijeoma Pearl Okoro currently serves as a Trustee of The Rotary Foundation for the 2024 to 2028 term and is a member of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Rotary International Zone 22 comprises all Rotary districts across Africa and operates under Rotary International, a global network of more than 1.4 million members committed to humanitarian service, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.