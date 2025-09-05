Rotarian Adesina Decorated As 7th President Of Rotary Club Of Ibadan Elebu Metropolis

Rotarian Adewale Adesina has been decorated the 7th President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Elebu-Metropolis during his Investiture in Ibadan.

Rotarian Adesina will be steering the ship of the Rotary Club for the 2025-2026 Rotary Year. In his acceptance speech, he said: “I want to appreciate the members of my Club for giving me this opportunity to serve them for the next one year and to render my services to humanity, this will never be taken for granted.

“I am delighted to see my fellow Rotarians, my friends and my family as well as my colleagues coming out today to honour and celebrate me, my board members and the entire members of Rotary club of Ibadan Elebu – Metropolis.”

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of Excellence Awards to personalities who have distinguished themselves in various fields. The awardees include, Mr. Dipo Kehinde, the publisher of Newsmakers online newspaper, Oba Joel Titiloye, the Olufoye II of Oro Kingdom, who was the Royal father of the day, Engineer Bolaji Silva.