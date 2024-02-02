Rosy Meurer Speaks On Divorcing Husband, Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has addressed the rumours of divorcing her husband, Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Tonto Dikeh.

New Telegraph recalls that rumours made the rounds on the internet that the couple split up due to allegations of domestic violence and infidelity.

However, during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, the movie star responded to a netizen asking her if the news of the dissolution of their marriage were true.

The fan asked, “Is it true you and Churchill got divorced?”

In response, she dismissed the rumour and attached a screenshot showing Churchill holding their newborn in a shopping mall.