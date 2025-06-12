Rosy Meurer Speaks Amidst Reports Of Suffering Domestic Violence

Share

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage with her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

This comes after rumors speculated it rounds on the internet, alleging that the couple is separated over issues of physical abuse and infidelity in the union.

Reacting to the rumors, Rosymeurer took to her Instagram page in a post on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, stating that Olakunle Churchill is not a woman beater, and the report circulating online is a lie of the past.

Rosy said she chose to speak up because of her family and children, as well as to avoid other people from telling her story.

She wrote, “If you don’t tell your side of the story, they will tell it for you in ways that suit them for the world to believe. It’s the world we find ourselves in. YOU MUST SPEAK UP FOR YOURSELF!

“Debunking has never been my thing, I prefer to allow amateurs and jobless, idle minds to think what they want and spread what they choose, cuz they say everyone is entitled to an opinion.

“Still, because I have a family, I have children, and I have people who look up to me, I choose to speak up for myself. NO ONE is allowed to tell my story. It’s my story, not yours. Only I can tell you what’s happening in my life, and no one else.

“It’s funny when haters wish beating in my Marriage when it is obvious their mothers and sisters will fall victims of massive beatings. I no send anybody banter, guess the media is never hot for so long, reason why they cook up gist to keep the space busy. Can’t blame them.

“My husband never fit talk wetin dey him Mouth finish, let alone beating a woman. Allegations no be by force, MY HUSBAND IS NOT A WOMAN BEATER!! They just want to permanent the lies of the past which they generated. KUDOS!”.

