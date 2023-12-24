Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill on Sunday celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rosy celebrated their anniversary in a belated post despite the fact that their wedding anniversary was on Saturday, December 23rd, highlighting how they have persevered through ups and downs.

According to her, she views Churchill as her best friend, the father of her children, and her secret strength, therefore she wants to cling to him for the rest of her life.

Speaking further, Rosy Meurer thanked him for making her life so beautiful and praised the best choice they had ever made—walking down the aisle—while expressing her love and enthusiasm for their future together.

READ ALSO:

Rosy Meurer wrote, “LATE POST ABOUT YESTERDAY 23-12-23. Dear husband, I can’t find the perfect words to say to you on our wedding anniversary but let me just start by saying you are my best friend, the father of our children, and my hidden strength.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve stood the test of time but at the end of every day, it’s you I want to hold. I want you to know how much I enjoy annoying you and how excited I am to keep doing it In the future. Thank you for making life so beautiful. Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made.

“Happy 4th anniversary to the man I want beside me for the rest of forever. Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Here’s to you, here’s to us and here’s to many more happy years together. When I tell you I love you I am not saying it out of habit, I am reminding you that you are my life. ”