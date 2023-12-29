Rosy Meurer Heaps Praises On Olakunle Churchill, Says I’ve No Regret Marrying You

Gambian-born Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has declared her love for her husband, Olakunle Churchill, saying she has no regret in marrying the businessman and philanthropist.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple has been making headlines lately over rumours of a marriage crisis and reports that Churchill is purportedly planning to take a new wife in the North.

Amid the widespread controversies speculating on the internet, the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page on the occasion of her husband’s birthday, referred to him as ‘my better half and partner in crime’ while appreciating him for being an amazing husband.

Rosy further declared that she has no regret in saying yes to her husband.

She said, “To my better half, my partner in crime, my gossip partner and the man who keeps our family running. Thank you for being an amazing husband and father.

“I used to think that not putting all my eggs in one basket would make me the wisest person but when it comes to you it doesn’t make sense.

“You have my love, my heart, and you’ve shown that you are worthy of my everything. You are one rare gem and I do not regret saying YES! to you.

“You are the most amazing partner and I just want to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANCOR I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY @olakunlechurchill.”