Rosy Meurer Expresses Love For Her Family Amid Rumour Of Olakunle Churchill’s Welcoming Second Wife

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to her social media page to express her love for her family amid rumours that her husband, Olakunle Churchill, is planning to take another wife from the North.

New Telegraph reports that an Instagram blogger, Gistlover, had alleged that Churchill is dating a lady identified as Lisa Yaro, who he often describes as his sister, but already making plans for their traditional marriage.

Gistlover also claims that Rosy has been subjected to domestic violence several times and is having issues with her husband due to his relationship with Yaro and sometimes, he doesn’t come home for weeks.

Barely 24 hours after the infidelity rumours, Rosy Meurer took to her Instagram page to share several photos of herself and her husband, including their kids, on Tuesday, December 19 as she affirmed her love for them.

She lamented that her son had refused to give them space but always wanted to sleep between her and her husband.

She wrote, “Can someone beg King to give Mommy and Papa some space? It’s how he always wants to be the hotdog in the middle for me.”

In another post, she spoke about the challenges of motherhood.

She said, “Look who’s up. Sleep was just getting sweet. Why I’m up at odd hours or very early, Motherhood no sleep for me until she falls back asleep. The change of diapers and clothes always does the magic.

“Just look at this. As for King, tomorrow you’re going back to sleep with grandma. Her flu is better.”