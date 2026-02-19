Gambian-born Nigerian actress and producer, Rosy Meurer, has addressed the controversy surrounding her conflicting statements about her relationship with Tonto Dikeh, the former wife of her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Meurer made this clarification, a few hours after she denied ever knowing, meeting or having any personal relationship with Tonto Dikeh, when she was still married to Churchill.

New Telegraph reports that the renewed debate is tied to Tonto Dikeh’s and Olakunle Churchill’s recent reconciliation and son’s reunion nine years after their highly publicised split in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity.

Reacting to the online criticism, the 34-year-old actress explained that her earlier denial was not entirely reflective of the situation, saying her relative youth and limited experience in the public eye influenced how she handled the matter.

According to her, she spoke under pressure from her management team and felt compelled to follow their guidance at the time.

In a statement on Instagram, Meurer wrote, “You want me to hang on to the nonsense old video I made in fear due to the fact that I was so young and innocent.

“I was dragged into violence by force. With all the pressure then, the PR team will make you say many things even if you don’t feel it is right. Right now, whatever I say is THE REAL TRUTH. I am now older and wiser.

“No PR team can force me to say what they believe is better than my truth. If you like, bring videos from 1000 years ago. It does not change my reality.”