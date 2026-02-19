Rosy Meurer Clarifies Her Relationship With Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has addressed the controversy surrounding her seemingly conflicting statements about her relationship with Tonto Dikeh, the former wife of her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress recently came under scrutiny after previously insisting she had no personal connection with Dikeh, a stance many observers noted appeared inconsistent with earlier comments in which she referred to Dikeh and Churchill as “family friends.”

The renewed debate is tied to Meurer’s eventual marriage to Churchill, whose highly publicised split from Dikeh was finalised in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity.

At the time, Meurer’s name surfaced in online discussions, with critics claiming she had been close to Dikeh before the breakdown of the marriage.

Responding to the criticism, Meurer explained that her earlier denial was not entirely reflective of the situation. According to her, she spoke under pressure from her management team and felt compelled to follow their guidance at the time. She noted that her relative youth and limited experience in the public eye influenced how she handled the matter.

In a statement on Instagram, Meurer wrote, “I was dragged into violence by force. With all the pressure then, the PR team will make you say many things even if you don’t feel it is right. Right now, whatever I say is the real truth. I am now older and wiser.

No PR team can force me to say what they believe is better than my truth. If you like, bring videos from 1000 years ago. It does not change my reality.”

Her clarification has once again stirred conversations among fans and industry watchers, many of whom continue to debate the circumstances surrounding the long-running controversy.