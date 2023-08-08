Rosy Meurer, Churchill Goes On Vacation Amid Marital Crisis (Video)

Following the news making the rounds that Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill’s marriage to Rosy Meurer has finally hit the rock, the couple has reportedly jetted out of the country for a vacation together amid the alleged marital issues.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the couple’s marriage is on the verge of divorce over alleged infidelity and domestic violence at the slightest production.

Dispelling the rumours a few hours after popular blogger, Gistlover narrated the situation surrounding their marriage, Rosy took to their social media pages to share lively photos of their departure from Nigeria for a vacation.

Sharing the video on her page, Rosy said she and her husband and their child are flying out of the country, which shows they were already at the airport looking lovey-dovey.

Also, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus debunk the rumour by sharing a video of the couple which was apparently made in the early hours of today, and captures them looking like a happy family.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvsDL26IJsf/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==