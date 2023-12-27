Rosy Meurer Celebrate Husband, Olakunle Churchill On His Birthday

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to his social media page to celebrate her husband, Olakunle Churchill’s birthday with words of prayers and enconium.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star in a lengthy note thanked her creator for bringing her husband into the world and for allowing their paths to cross.

Rosy expressed her gratitude to Churchill for being a wonderful parent to their children and an incredible partner.

She further appreciates her husband for playing a fatherly role in their children’s lives, noting that even tho he tries to be tough on them, he worries about them constantly in his role as the man of the house.

Rosy Meurer’s letter and prayer to God on her husband’s birthday reads, “Dear God, It’s my husband’s birthday today and I’m thankful for his life.

“Thank you for bringing him into the world. Thank you for making our paths cross. He’s been an amazing husband to me and a great father to our children and we are all so thankful for him. We pray that you will continue to be his shield and his protector.

“As the man of the house, he worries about us yet feels the need to be strong for us all the time, so I pray that you, lord, will also be his strength and his refuge. Grant him peace and remind him that you are the one in control. Fill him with your power and your courage.

“Grant him knowledge and wisdom. Bless his work and let him see your abundant glory in everything he does. Grant him divine health and long life. Strengthen his faith in you and his love for you.

“I rebuke, cancel, and destroy every assignment and attack of the enemy and cancel every curse or negative word ever spoken over your life in the mighty name of Jesus. Thank you, Lord, for answered prayer AMEN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @olakunlechurchill

“Please say a prayer for my husband and thank God for another year added to his life.”

