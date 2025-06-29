Roses For Awele Elumelu On Her 55th Birthday

Dr. Awele Vivien Elumelu embodies the age-old adage: “Behind every successful man, there is a strong woman.”

As the wife of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the UBA Group and Heirs Holdings, Awele is not only a pillar of support but a force in her own right.

Graceful, resilient, soft-spoken yet highly accomplished, Dr. Awele Elumelu has long established herself as a woman of virtue and vision.

Often compared to the biblical Queen Esther, she exemplifies poise, purpose, and a profound understanding of leadership; both within the home and in society at large.

In celebration of her 55th birthday, tributes poured in from across the nation, with none more significant than that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who sent a personal congratulatory message lauding her impact and contributions.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the physician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur for her “outstanding achievements and lifelong commitment to saving lives and empowering women and children.”

The President specifically highlighted her role as the founder and CEO of Avon Medical Practice and her leadership at Avon Healthcare Limited, through which she has advanced access to quality healthcare for underserved populations in Nigeria and across Africa.

He also recalled her appointment in 2018 as Private Sector Champion for Immunisation in Africa with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, where she helped reach over 10 million under-immunised children.

Dr. Awele’s story is also one of physical strength and inspiration. A six-time marathoner, she has encouraged many, especially women to embrace fitness, resilience, and mental discipline. Her participation in marathons locally and internationally is a testament to her belief in holistic wellness.

In his tribute, President Tinubu also acknowledged her significant philanthropic contributions through her roles as Director on the Board of Heirs Holdings and as a Trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, where she continues to empower Nigerian youths through entrepreneurship.

“I pray the Almighty God grants her many more years of good health, abundant blessings, and continued success in her noble service to humanity,” the President said.

Beyond the accolades, Awele Elumelu remains a symbol of loyalty, grace, and quiet strength; qualities that have not only influenced the lives of many but continue to play a vital role in her husband’s success and vision.

Colleagues, admirers, and associates alike described her as humble, deeply committed, and a rare blend of beauty and intellect.

Whether in healthcare, philanthropy, or family life, Dr. Awele Elumelu stands tall; an icon among women, and a beacon of inspiration.