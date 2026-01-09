Rosenior Begins Chelsea Era With Tricky FA Cup Test At Charlton

Liam Rosenior, the newly appointed Chelsea head coach, will get his first taste of life at Stamford Bridge under intense scrutiny when the Blues travel to face Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round, a fixture carrying clear upset potential.

The weekend marks a pause in Premier League (EPL) action as attention turns to the FA Cup, with several managers under pressure across the top flight.

While Tottenham boss Thomas Frank continues to battle growing uncertainty over his future and Manchester United seeks stability under caretaker coach Darren Fletcher, the spotlight will firmly be on Rosenior as he makes his Chelsea debut.

The 41-year-old’s appointment has raised eyebrows, particularly given his limited recent experience in English football. Rosenior’s last match on home soil came in May 2024, when his Hull City side suffered a narrow defeat at Plymouth that ended their Championship play-off hopes.

He was dismissed shortly after, a setback that made his rapid rise to one of England’s biggest managerial jobs all the more remarkable.

Rosenior rebuilt his reputation in France, guiding Strasbourg to an impressive seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

His work at the club, also part of Chelsea owners BlueCo’s multi-club model, earned him praise as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, though his move to Chelsea still came as a surprise to many observers following the departure of Enzo Maresca.

Now firmly in the spotlight, Rosenior knows there will be little margin for error. Chelsea’s trip to The Valley presents a potential banana skin, with Charlton currently struggling near the bottom end of the Championship table.

An early FA Cup exit would pile immediate pressure on the new manager and test the patience of supporters already wary after a turbulent period.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Rosenior stressed his determination to deliver results rather than simply enjoy the prestige of the role. He said his focus is on building a winning team quickly and setting the tone for the remainder of the campaign.

With family ties adding an emotional layer — Rosenior’s father, Leroy, once played for Charlton — the match promises intrigue on and off the pitch as Chelsea’s latest managerial chapter begins.