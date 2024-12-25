Rose Ukeaja Wins Best Picture Award At Abia Int’l Film Festival 2024

Share

2024 is one of the years that will be remembered by a top Nollywood actress and producer, Chioma Rose Ukeaja who shone brightly at the just concluded Abia State International Film Festival.

At the just concluded 2024 Abia International Film Festival, Rose Ukeaja won the Best Picture award with her movie titled, “Slap of Destiny”

The Movie features leading actors and actresses across the Nigerian film industry which include Ejike Asiegbu, Tony Umez, Nosa Rex and Mercy Aigbe.

Other actors in the movie include Florence Sunday, Felix Ugo Omokhodion, Fred Aminu and herself.

The flick was directed by ace cinematographer Perekeme Odom. The Story was written by Jerry Okpan.

Abia International Film Festival in its maiden edition, held from December 20 to 22nd, saw a huge gathering of leading personalities from the motion picture industry in the country and Africa.

The Ikwuano Abia state Indigene came tops among other movie producers who also submitted bids across different categories.

According to a statement from the organizers and made available to the media

Chioma Rose Ukeaja’s movie Slap of Destiny was recognized for its exceptional, creativity, dedication and storytelling brilliance in her movie.

Speaking further, the organizers disclosed that the participation of Rose Ukeaja’s movie Slap of Destiny has added value to the richness of the Festival.

” Your contribution has significantly enriched our celebration of the arts and culture in Abia State.

Your passion for filmmaking inspires us and we are committed to fostering a space where talents like yours continue to thrive.

“As we plan for future editions of the Festival, We eagerly look forward to welcoming more of your remarkable projects to our platform.

A versatile Nollywood actress, Chioma Rose Ukeaja began her movie career as a makeup artist in 2014. She produced her first movie Nemesis in 2017.

Chioma has gone further to produce many award-winning flicks such as Love Over Marriage, Unforgiven Soul, Heavy Heart and Zara

Her latest movie Roza and the Kids was released on Christmas Day,2024 on her YouTube Channel, Sparkling Rose TV and like other works from her stable, promises to be one that would be both captivating and entertaining

She is the CEO of Sparkling Rose Films Production Ltd and the owner of Sparkling Rose TV.

