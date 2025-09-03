Rose Odika Shares Marriage Experience

Popular Nollywood actress, Rose Odika, has shared her marriage experience, urging both genders to stay away from a toxic marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview on the “Talk to B” podcast, hosted by Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, Odika recounted that she waited five years before conceiving and went her separate ways from her husband when their baby was just one year old.

“We got married and unfortunately, the children weren’t coming. I didn’t get pregnant for the first five years.

“My baby was one-year two months when we finally separated. That’s the only child I have”, she revealed.

She also went further to declare herself as one of the most decent actresses in the film industry. She advised that a man who meets a woman as an actor should accept and support her career, or it’s best for him to leave.

“To burst your bubble, I am one of the most decent actors you have out there”, she said.

She also stressed the importance of avoiding toxic relationships, saying, “No need for toxic marriage, it isn’t worth it. It isn’t worth your life”.

“A man who met you as an actor should marry you as an actor. If he cannot stay with it, then he should go”, she said. Reflecting on her career, Odika noted that she started acting professionally in 1989 but rose to prominence in 1993. “I started acting professionally in 1989, but I came into the limelight in 1993”, she said.