Roro Port: Congestion thickens over fresh 2,365 vehicle imports

There is fear of more congestion at the Port and Terminal Multi-service Limited (PTML) as 2,365 units of used vehicles ferried by six vessels, which have been ordered for by importers before the increase of duties by the Federal Government are expected to be offloaded from next week. More than 2, 900 were already abandoned to join the abandoned ones because of the high exchange rate for cargo clearance at the seaports and borders.

Expected at the port as indicated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data are Grande Marocco, 210 units; Rep Argentina, 400 units; Avorio, 400 units; Graned Tema, 400 units; Osaka Grimaldi, 205 units; Grande Senegal, 350 units and Grande Lagos, 400 units. Regardless of the situation at the port, the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi has allayed the fear of the licensed customs agents and other stakeholders in the vehicle importation value chain that there would be an open door policy to look into any unresolved area, especially in the cost of clearing imported used vehicles into the country. Adeniyi explained that the management of the service was not unaware of their complaints and the challenges they were passing through on payment of duty for vehicle importation.

He agreed that the sudden drop in volume of imported vehicles through the ports was worrisome, noting that NCS would put up a position on the issue of 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) Levy slammed on importation of vehicles under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Adeniyi stressed: “I have heard your concerns and the complaints which your representatives have put across to us; anybody who is in business wants to make profit and there is no crime when you do business and you make profit. However, the understanding that we must have is that your business must be conducted within the framework of the law.

“The NAC levy and other ones are policies, we would also have a position on it and we would engage the government, the most important thing is for us to listen to you when you express these concerns and then we go and address it. Please give us time, we will address the issue of levy, we are also not happy with everything that is going on; the rate of importation is low, we know that vehicles are not coming as they were coming before and because of that, some of you are not getting as many jobs as you used to. I know your pains and what you are going through.”

It would be recalled that the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) had complained that their vehicles were trapped at the ports due to the skyrocketed import duties charged by the service. The Secretary of ANLCA TinCan chapter, Mr Michael Imonitie, said that some goods, especially vehicles had not been cleared at the port due to the challenge.

Imonitie noted that out of 100 importers, only 20 were coming to the port to take delivery of their goods, explaining that with the latest development most goods would be incurring demurrage and overtime or even abandoned. He said: “We all know that there is going to be a negative effect on the clearance of vehicles at the port. Since the government announced a uniform rate, the exchange rate has risen from N422.3 to N589.55 and now N770.88, which is a pure black market rate. The exchange rate of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is N756/N757, government was supposed to have given us a notice of either 60 or 90 days before the implementation.”