Roots: Sogal Art Auction 2024 Links Tradition, Modernity

With ‘Roots’ as its theme, Sogal Art Auction 2024 presents uncommon pieces, showcasing indigenous content skills of creativity. The curated pieces focused on African heritage and cultural roots, that bridges tradition and modernity.

The auction opens with what the organisers tagged In-Person Preview on Thursday, November 7, to Saturday, November 9, at Signature-Beyond Art Gallery, 107 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Supporting the physical preview is online streaming of the lots, as preview attendees are invited to explore each piece’s narrative prior to the auction.

According to Signature-Beyond Art Gallery, the auction will take place online on Sunday, November 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Africa/Lagos Time Zone), allowing attendees to participate in real-time bidding.

The statement added that the auction will be streamed publicly on YouTube, as collectors are invited to join via Google Meet to actively bid on items. The Gallery assured bidders that the Sogal 2024 auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire remarkable works celebrating African cultural narratives.

Among the lots for the auction are ‘Iyoba’ (bronze, H 90 x W 60 cm, dated 2021) by Kelly Omodamwen; ‘Untitled’ (wood, H 85 x W 20 cm, dated 1971), by Ben Osawe; ‘Ikenga Mask’ (Wood & Alluminium, H76 x W25 x D25 cm, dated 2017) by Okezie Okafor; and ‘King’ (Bronze, H 82 x W 33 x D20 cm, dated 2024) by Osarhiemen Blessing Nosahkare.

“The 2024 Sogal Auction titled ‘Roots’ is a celebration of African art and heritage,” Signature Beyond stated ahead of the auction. “Each piece tells a unique story, and every bid supports a legacy. We look forward to sharing this memorable event with you.”

The statement explained that the auction “offers exclusive opportunities to acquire pieces that honor African identity and cultural legacies.” Ben Osawe (1931-2017) was a renowned artist whose early exposure to art came from his father, a wood carver serving the royal court of the Benin Kingdom.

This foundation sparked a lifelong passion for creativity, eventually leading him to pursue formal education in the UK. Okezie Okafor is a seasoned sculptor and artist with many years of experience and practice.

He studied arts in the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, then proceeded to the university of Benin, Benin City In Eastern Nigeria, Ikenga symbolizes a deity or emblem of authority.

It represents the power bestowed upon a titled individual or the head of a family to execute judgment. Ikenga is typically characterized by the horns of a strong animal worn as a cap on the head and accompanied by a staff of authority, which often includes a knife symbolizing judgment.

However, the Ikenga mask presents the human face in a stylized form, with the horn serving as a decorative element. This symbol is represented in various mediums, including wood, metal, modeling, and bronze.

Kelly Omodamwen, born in 1993, hails from Oredo Local Government Area of Benin City, Edo State. Kelly began his sculpting journey as a kid in his grandfather’s studio who was a renowned traditional Benin bronze caster.

He had his secondary education at Baptish High School in 2010, after which he proceeded to the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi where he obtained his National Diploma in general art and industrial design, 2015 and Higher National Diploma with a distinction in Sculpture 2018, He also received the rector’s award (Certificate of Excellence) for best graduating student 2018.

Kelly began producing his sculptures in bronze and in 2017, he discovered spark plugs as a medium in sculpture, which has gained him audience after his documentary with BBC PIDGIN in 2020.

