Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney, has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are in a relegation battle after their 2-0 loss to the Red Devils and a poor run of form in recent games.

New Telegraph reports that the loss at Old Trafford extended Spurs’ winless run in the Premier League (EPL) to seven matches.

They’ve only recorded two wins in ten matches, and this has left Thomas Frank’s side 15th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

While speaking to BBC Sport on Monday, on The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney said, “You’d have to say they are [in a relegation battle] with their current form.

“West Ham have been in form, Nottingham Forest pick up results here and there. You can’t think that they’re not in a relegation battle where they are. I think they’ll definitely be looking over their shoulders.”

Tottenham’s struggles were compounded when captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the first half for a late challenge on Casemiro, which is his sixth dismissal in a Spurs shirt. Rooney felt the decision was marginal but criticised the defender’s lack of discipline.

I can see why it’s been given, but I think it’s a little bit harsh,” he said. “Sometimes you lose your head, and I think he’s done that throughout his time at Tottenham.”

Romero’s red card came days after he appeared to criticise the club’s hierarchy on social media, describing it as “disgraceful” that Spurs had only 11 fit players available for a recent 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Rooney suggested those comments only added to the pressure on head coach Frank. “What doesn’t help is comments in the week before about the lack of players Tottenham have,” he added.

“He clearly speaks his mind, but you’ve got to back that up with performances when you’re vocal like that and I don’t think he’s done that. All that’s going to do is bring more pressure on Thomas Frank.”