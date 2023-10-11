Rooney Returns To English Football As Birmingham City Manager

Former Everton and Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has returned to English football as the manager of EFL Championship side, Birmingham City.

Recall that Wayne Rooney quit playing football in January 2021 and was appointed manager of Derby County after serving as the club’s interim manager that same year.

After struggling for 18 months at Derby County, he spent just over a year in the Major League Soccer club, DC United, as a coach, before he was appointed as Birmingham City manager today, October 11, 2023.

The 37-year-old former captain of England has signed a three and a half years deal with the Championship club which means he is expected to remain at the club until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Rooney is replacing John Eustace who spent 15 months as the Blues’ head coach and was sacked on Monday due to poor run of games.

Rooney’s backroom staff at Birmingham City will include Pete Shuttleworth and Carl Robinson, both of whom worked with the Englishman at DC United.

After signing the deal with the Championship side, Wayne Rooney said, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time.

“It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realizing their ambition for the club.”

He added, “It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“My job is to elevate the club to the next level. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”