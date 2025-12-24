Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has opened up about the biggest regret of his 19-year football career.

Despite being Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals and claiming five Premier League titles, Wayne Rooney admits he made one major mistake that could have threatened his career.

After bursting onto the scene at Euro 2004, Rooney’s participation in the 2006 World Cup was put at risk by three broken metatarsals just months before the tournament.

Rushing his recovery, he managed to play in the second group game, but the campaign ended in disappointment when he was sent off in the quarter-final defeat to Portugal.

In an interview monitored by New Telegraph‘ Rooney confessed that including himself despite his lack of full fitness was a significant error.

“My biggest regret is probably going to the World Cup in 2006,” he said. “I wasn’t fit, I shouldn’t have gone, and then it ended with getting a red card. If I went back, I probably wouldn’t go.”

Rooney has since called the red card for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho the “lowest moment” of his football career, recalling the heavy psychological impact it had in the dressing room.

“That was a difficult one because I remember going in the dressing room and thinking, if we go through, I’m suspended for the semi-final and final if we get there. If we don’t, it’s your fault. It was horrible.”

Adding to the setback, Rooney later revealed he had suffered a 6cm groin tear during his first training session in Germany while striking a ball from the halfway line. He concealed the injury and relied on painkillers to continue playing.

“I didn’t report the injury until the tournament was over—and there was a 6cm tear in my groin,” he explained. “Looking back, I should never have gone to that World Cup.”