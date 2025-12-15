Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is unlikely to receive any “Protection” following his cryptic remarks seemingly directed at the club’s ownership, according to former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

The Italian described the 48 hours leading up to Saturday’s Premier League win over Everton as “The worst” since his arrival at the club in June 2024.

In a remarkable outburst, the 45-year-old implied that he and his team lacked support, yet declined to specify whom his remarks were aimed at.

“For me, it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week, where it was very premeditated,” said the ex-England striker on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show.

“He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at, and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League but had managed just two points from their previous nine league matches before the weekend, a run that also included a defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League.

Unlike the strong, public support Ruben Amorim received from Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier this season, Rooney suggests that Maresca’s recent comments may have done him little good if the club experiences further setbacks.

“You’ve got to respect the owners of a football club. They employ you and bring you in, so it’s their way, and I feel he’s gone a bit against that,” Rooney added.

“It is something that’s clearly happened, whether it’s a disagreement or he feels his job is under pressure and he doesn’t feel it should be because of the two trophies he’s won and the points he’s picked up.

“I don’t feel like he’s a manager who will backtrack. He has a passion about him and a drive about him.

Whether he has heard things, like the club might want him out, and he’s been proactive to go on the front foot, you don’t know why he’s done it. It’s very strange.

“I don’t think he’ll get the protection now he’s come out and done what he has done. That will be very difficult for the club to come and protect him, which is a shame.”