On Friday, a former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney said “Something is broken” at the club following their shock Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town on Wednesday night.

UNew Telegraph had earlier reported that United crashed out of the competition after a dramatic 12-11 penalty shootout loss to the League Two side at Blundell Park.

The Red Devils had fought back from 2-0 down to force extra time and penalties, but summer signing Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar with the decisive kick, sealing the upset.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the ex-England captain pointed to comments made by United manager Ruben Amorim after the match, saying they highlighted deeper issues within the club.

“Something is broken,” Rooney said, stressing that Amorim’s words reflected more than just a poor result on the night.

The defeat has intensified scrutiny on Amorim and added to growing concerns over United’s form this season.

United’s troubled start — marked by a home defeat to Arsenal, a draw at Fulham, and a humiliating loss to fourth-tier Grimsby — has already sparked questions over manager Ruben Amorim’s tenure.

On the BBC’s The Wayne Rooney Show, the club’s record scorer said: “Just the way they lost, it was disheartening. There’s something not right.”

“I think that’s clear. I think the manager said that after the game, and I think that’s clear for everyone to see that there’s something not right there.

“So the issue now is we’re seeing very similar performances, similar results, and even though it’s only three games into the season, it’s getting to a point now where you’re like… what is going on?”

The former England striker added: “The biggest concern is the manager saying that, his words after the game were damning on the players and obviously being in a position where I’ve been in that dressing room, if your manager comes out with those words, there’s something broken.”

Rooney further suggested that Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, might be finding it difficult to cope with the pressure of managing one of the world’s most high-profile clubs after his move from Sporting Lisbon.

“I think what we forget, he’s 40,” Rooney said. “He’s a young manager. And Manchester United is so different from where he’s been before. And you come in, there’s the media team, the commercial team, the fans, the media. It’s completely different.

“And there’s a pressure with Manchester United which he will never have felt before. And when you’re not winning games, that can start to get to you, and it looks like it was a breaking point for him.”