Rooney Issues Statement After Video Of ‘Mystery Woman’ Goes Viral

Former Manchester United star, Wayne Rooney, has set the record straight after a video appeared on social media and was widely circulated.

Plymouth boss Rooney has moved to clarify what really happened when he allowed a woman into his apartment after tabloid reporting implied the Manchester United legend was up to no good.

He insisted the footage was edited in a certain way and was several months old. After the video started circulating online, a Daily Mail headline stirring up potential scandal read:

“Wayne Rooney is filmed letting a mystery woman into his upmarket rented flat in Devon amid Coleen’s concerns about his ‘bachelor lifestyle’ hundreds of miles from home.”

Rooney has been living apart from his family ever since accepting the Plymouth job, choosing not to uproot his sons, who are all settled at school near the longstanding family home in Cheshire.

On Instagram, Rooney said: “I am aware of a video circulating online. The video shows a man and woman looking around my apartment. The couple kindly gave me a lift home and were in there at the same time as my son who was visiting.”

