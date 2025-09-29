Wayne Rooney has voiced deep concern over Manchester United’s decline, saying the club has lost its “Spirit and identity”, questioning whether the club manager, Ruben Amorim is capable of halting the slide.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sounds, United’s record goalscorer described the team as “Broken,” admitting he now attended games expecting them to lose.

BBC Sport reported on Monday that United’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the weekend left them 14th in the Premier League, with just 34 points collected from Amorim’s 33 league matches in charge.

READ ALSO

The setback also extended their inability to secure back-to-back victories this season.

Despite mounting criticism, the club is understood to be standing by Amorim for now.

Rooney further criticised the squad, insisting that several players “don’t deserve to wear the shirt,” adding that the team “needs a new engine” and warning that fans are simply “waiting for the club to crumble.”

Rooney said, “I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion,” said the former England striker, who won five league titles during 13 years at Old Trafford.

“Manager, players, whatever that is. Whatever it takes to get Manchester Untied back,”