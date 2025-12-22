Rooney Backs Declan Rice For Future England Captaincy

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has tipped Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as a leading candidate to captain England in the future, praising his influence and leadership following an impressive Premier League display against Everton.

Rooney was among the spectators as Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday, a result that returned Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the league standings.

Rice, 26, played a pivotal role in the victory, controlling the tempo in midfield and demonstrating the authority that Rooney believes sets him apart as a long-term leader for club and country.

Speaking in comments reported by BBC Sport on Monday, Rooney suggested that Rice already possesses the mindset and character required to assume greater responsibility with the national team, potentially succeeding current captain Harry Kane in the years ahead.

According to Rooney, Rice’s energy, personality, and commitment are evident both on and off the pitch, qualities that have earned him respect from teammates and coaches alike.

He highlighted the midfielder’s performance against Everton, noting his intelligent distribution, positional awareness and ability to influence multiple phases of play.

Rooney also praised Rice’s versatility, pointing out how he seamlessly drops into defence when needed, drives forward to support attacks and arrives in the penalty area with intent.

He added that much of Rice’s contribution often goes unnoticed, despite being crucial to England’s balance and structure.

In Rooney’s view, Rice stands out as the ideal successor to Kane, describing him as a player whose leadership traits, consistency and presence make him indispensable to the England setup.