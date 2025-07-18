Ronchess Issues Disclaimer On Ex-Consultant Over Alleged Fraud, EFCC Trial 

Ronchess Global Resources Plc., a leading provider of traffic solutions, construction and procurement services in Nigeria, has issued a formal public disclaimer disassociating itself from Mr. Samson Abayomi Davies, a former consultant who is currently facing trial over allegations of stealing, breach of trust, financial misconduct, and attempted corporate and economic sabotage.

In a statement signed by the company management, the infrastructure and project delivery firm disclosed that Mr Davies was disengaged from all responsibilities as of November 23, 2023, following internal investigations that uncovered “serious financial and ethical misconduct.”

According to the statement, Mr Davies allegedly misappropriated company funds running into millions of naira, failed to account for several operational sums entrusted to him, and absconded without resolution.

The company further revealed that, beyond financial impropriety, Mr. Davies had illegally duplicated and retained confidential company documents and assets, actions deemed not only unethical but also criminal.

Following these discoveries, he was reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), leading to his arrest in late May 2025 and subsequent arraignment in court, where he is currently standing trial for stealing.

In a more troubling turn, the company accuses Mr. Davies of launching a sustained blackmail and extortion campaign against Ronchess, allegedly orchestrating media smear efforts using stolen proprietary materials.

The statement alleges that he has been actively promoting defamatory posts across several media platforms to mislead the public, damage the company’s reputation and cause economic sabotage.

Ronchess Group has issued a strong caution to the public, stakeholders, and business partners, urging them to refrain from conducting any business with Mr. Davies under the company’s name.

“He no longer represents Ronchess in any form,” the statement read. “Any individual or organisation that chooses to conduct business with him in the name of Ronchess does so at their own risk.”

The company emphasised that it will not be liable for any representations, engagements, or financial dealings made by Mr Davies on its behalf. As the legal proceedings continue, Ronchess reaffirms its commitment to corporate accountability and protecting its reputation against misinformation and malicious acts.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on June 10, 2025, arraigned Samson Davies, owner of Signature Advisory Ltd, on charges of stealing ₦190,791,494 from Ronchess Global Resources and breach of trust.

The charge, read before Justice Mojisola Dada at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, alleges that between October 2022 and October 2023, Davies and his firm “dishonestly converted” the funds to personal use.

The first arrest was made in December 2023, when he had a plea deal and signed an undertaking stating that he owed the company only 60,000,000 naira and agreed to return all company documents with a payment plan.

He made an initial payment of 5 million naria the next day, but began blackmailing and attempting to extort money from the company afterwards..

Davies pleaded not guilty when the charge was brought against him. Prosecutors immediately sought a trial date and remand, while the defence applied for bail on liberal terms.

Justice Dada granted bail set at ₦50 million with two sureties of the same amount each. One surety must own property in Lagos, and Davies was ordered to surrender his international passport to the court.

Pending perfection of bail conditions, he was remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre.