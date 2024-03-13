Ronan Redmond Steps Down As Tvc Commercial Director

The board of TVC Communications, owners of TVC News, TVC Entertainment Channel, Max FM and Adaba FM, has announced that its Commercial Director, Ronan Redmond, will step down from his position on April 30.

Renowned for his significant contributions to the Nigerian advertising industry, Redmond departs from TVC Communications with a remarkable legacy and impressive records of outstanding performances.

Speaking on his imminent exit, Redmond said: “I am incredibly proud of the work carried out, along with my colleagues, at TVC Communications as we turned the company into one of the leading commercial broadcasters in Nigeria.

I am confident the team is equipped to take the commercial business to the next level. “Despite the present economic challenges, I remain steadfast in my belief that the Nigeria media and entertainment sector is an area of real potential and that with proper government support, it can be a viable contributor to GDP and diminish a reliance on oil. “