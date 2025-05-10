Ronaldo’s Work Ethic Puts Him Ahead Of Messi – Weidenfeller

Share

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, Roman Weidenfeller, has weighed in on the enduring Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate, naming the Portuguese superstar as the toughest opponent he ever faced and highlighting what, in his view, sets Ronaldo apart.

In an interview with The Hindul, the retired German international praised Ronaldo’s exceptional discipline, confidence, and relentless pursuit of excellence, calling him superior to any striker he encountered during his career.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly difficult to read because of his relentless work ethic and confidence,” Weidenfeller said. “I played against him many times, at Real Madrid and later at Juventus.

I also faced Robert Lewandowski, who was my teammate at Dortmund before he moved to Bayern Munich. I’ve played against many strong strikers, like Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and others. But Ronaldo stands out. He’s always the first in the dressing room.”

Weidenfeller emphasised that Ronaldo’s dedication and preparation were unmatched, allowing him to remain at the top of his game for over two decades. He also noted that the 39-year-old continues to impress with his performances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite facing many elite forwards throughout his career, the former Bundesliga winner made it clear that Ronaldo’s impact was unique. Interestingly, according to Transfermarkt, Weidenfeller never had the opportunity to face Lionel Messi directly in competitive matches, making Ronaldo his most formidable adversary.

Ronaldo and Weidenfeller met six times during their careers, each securing two wins and two losses, adding a personal layer to the goalkeeper’s endorsement of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

