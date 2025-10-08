Ronaldo Wins Inaugural Prestige Globe Award

On the 7th of October, 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another accolade to his glittering career as he received the inaugural Prestige Globe Award at a star-studded gala in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

The ceremony, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), celebrated football excellence and honored Ronaldo as the first-ever recipient of the newly established lifetime achievement-style award.

Held at the historic Convento do Beato in Lisbon, the Portugal Football Globes gala brought together football icons, media personalities, and national figures.

The Prestige Globe Award was created to recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on Portuguese football through talent, leadership, and global influence, qualities Ronaldo has embodied throughout his career.

Accepting the award to a standing ovation, Ronaldo expressed deep gratitude and pride: “To be the first ever recipient of this award in my homeland means more than any trophy I have won on the pitch.

Football has given me so much, not only goals and titles, but identity and connection. This is not a capstone; it’s a reminder there’s still much to achieve.”

The 40-year-old forward remains Portugal’s all-time top scorer and one of the nation’s most capped players. The FPF praised his “unparalleled contribution to Portuguese football and his role as a global ambassador for the sport.”

Social media erupted with praise as fans and fellow professionals congratulated the Al Nassr star. Former teammates described the recognition as “well-deserved and historic,” while commentators hailed the Prestige Globe as a fitting tribute to Ronaldo’s enduring legacy.

As Portugal introduces this new honor, awarding it first to Cristiano Ronaldo sets a high standard, one that mirrors the excellence and passion that have defined his extraordinary journey.